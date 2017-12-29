Sergey Smbatyan’s First Concert in 2018 Will Take Place on January 1 in Crans-Montana (Switzerland): Aram Khachaturian’s Music Will Be Presented

The Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan’s first concert in 2018 will take place on January 1. He will participate in Crans-Montana Classics 6th New Year Gala Concert (Switzerland).

The Orchestra of the Cameristi della Scala from Milan will play under the direction of Sergey Smbatyan.

During the festive evening the orchestra will present a spectacular program. The orchestra and pianist Jan Lisiecki will perform compositions by Frederic Chopin, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Georges Bizet, Sergei Prokofiev.

And, of course, according to the tradition, Sergey Smbatyan will also present Armenian composing art during the concert. The orchestra will perform fragments from the compositions by Aram Khachaturian.

Crans-Montana is a Swiss famous mountain resort, where Crans-Montana Classics is known for its classical music concerts with world-famous musicians and soloists. Master classes are also held during the festival. Those master classes aim to stimulate and help the musicians of the new generation.

Press release