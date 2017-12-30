Naira Zohrabyan: Now I Can Join Journalists’ Union With Great Pleasure

‘Aravot’ interviews MP Naira Zohrabyan, member of ‘Tsarukyan’ bloc fraction

“The conference of the Journalists’ Union took place and Satik Seyranyan was elected President of the Union. How do you assess the fact that the conference went not in a proper atmosphere?”.

It was quite guessable that the conference of the Journalists’ Union should have taken place in such an atmosphere, because if someone tries to break the swamp of years, it always causes fierce resistance. One thing is certain, that no current journalist is a member of that union, which is already a clear assessment of that structure. When I was engaged in active journalism for many years, and, of course, my style of journalism was not in the taste of the Journalists’ Union, at that time again neither of us, nor me, nor Nikol Pashinyan, nor Anna Israelyan, nor Armine Ohanyan, nor any journalist forming a journalistic agenda even thought of joining that structure”.

“Do you think there will be serious changes now in the Journalists’ Union?”.

“I am sure there will be. Moreover, this structure should be completely demolished and built from the ground, involving active journalists who feel the pulse of the time and can form a serious and interesting agenda. I myself, as a former journalist, now with great pleasure will join the Journalists’ Union, because I have some ideas I would like to discuss with my colleague and listen to their professional opinion”.