Musical firework at Chamber Music House

Lately a Gala Concert took place at Komitas Chamber Music House. For the first time all groups of National Center of Chamber Music were on a single stage – the State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, State Chamber Choir of Armenia, “Hover” State Chamber Choir, Yerevan State Chamber Choir, “Tagharan” ensemble of ancient music, “Art Cinema” state ensemble of soloists, at director Vache Hoveyan’s initiative.

This was succeeded by the final concert of “Tagharan” ensemble of ancient music (art director – Sedrak Yerkanyan) days later. Qanun player Marianna Gevorgyan represented a premiere, Yervand Yerkanyan’s “Child’s Christmas Dream” concerto, for which she had been waiting for 1 year sharp. “A year ago I asked composer Yervand Yerkanyan to write music for Qanun instrument. And to my happiness, I received 3 valuable works. The first is qanun solo “Holy Mary’s Carol”, which I have already played for several times at churches. The second is “Elegy”, it is also an exceptional one, for the first time qanun was played in accordance with organ (organ player – Harutyun Tagvoryan).

The response was very loud especially by foreign organ players. As regards “Child’s Christmas Dream” concerto, I fell in love with it since the very first note and imagined my Christmas fairy tale. The concerto consists of 3 parts. Each part is like a dream. Yervand Yerkanyan has written the concerto for 2 qanuns, with piano accompaniment. But by Sedrak Yerkanyan’s instrumentation it was played by “Tagharan” staff, with qanun and santur solo parts (santur – Christine Mnatsakanyan). Composer Yervand Yerkanyan was present at the premier in person, which was a great honor to me and I am very grateful that I was trusted with representing these 3 big works. Using the opportunity, I want to congratulate everyone on the New Year, wishing prosperous and successful year, love and kindness”, told Marianna Gevorgyan.

Photo credits: Marianna Gevorgyan

‘Aravot’

28.12.2017