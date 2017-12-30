Infant Mortality and Malnutrition Rates Decrease in Armenia

During the last decade, the index of infant mortality has half-decreased, amounting to 8.8 ppm in 2016. Pursuant to Armenia’s demographic and healthcare 2015-2016 research data, the disadvantage indicator among infants (0-5 years old) has double-decreased, accounting for 9%, and the indicator of exclusively breastfeeding has increased by 10%, reaching 45%.

The achievement of such indicators in the field of healthcare and nutrition has been possible due to the joint projects of the UN Children’s Fund and UNICEF.

Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia