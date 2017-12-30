‘Shame’ List at the End of the Year

Freedom of Information Center has represented the “black” list of state bodies which have not responded to their requests. The Government Staff of the Republic of Armenia is on the first place (FOI responsible – Alexander Ghazaryan). On January 27, 2017, the center had requested the Government Staff of the Republic of Armenia to receive information on service cars. The Staff has not responded. The Staff had not provided information also to the written request of November 15, 2017.

The center had asked to provide information about financial means provided to organizations for grant projects from the state budget. In the 2nd place stands the Ministry of International Economic Integration and Reforms (FOI responsible – Vardan Nikoyan). On June 2, 2017, the Freedom of Information Center had applied to the Ministry requesting information on staff, experts and deputy chiefs of the Ministry as of June 1, 2015, 2016, 2017. The Ministry has not responded.

The next is the Ministry of Finance of Armenia (FOI responsible Lusine Mkrtchyan). On June 2, 2017, they applied to the Ministry through electronic inquiry requesting information on the staff, experts and deputy chiefs of the Ministry as of June 1, 2015, 2016, 2017. The Ministry has not provided a response. The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of International Economic Integration and Reforms, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia were among those who violated the FOI deadlines.

Regarding the Defence Ministry let us note that on January 27, 2017 FOI requested for information through a written request to provide information on military service. The Ministry provided a complete response within 8 working days after the request.

R.M.

‘Aravot’

28.12.2017