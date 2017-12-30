Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan Held the Final Working Meeting of the Year

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan held the final working meeting during which the issues related to proper organization of the work of corresponding spheres and services on holidays.

Deputy mayors and heads of administrative districts participating in the meeting the Mayor instructed to set a duty and to supervise the corresponding services. Taking into account the active movement of residents guests of the capital on festive days Mayor Taron Margaryan instructed to set a tight control over public transport work.

To ensure rapid respond to the issues of public concern the persons in charge were instructed to set duties in “hot line” services. The communal services, the operative headquarters and “Sanitek” company were instructed to ensure proper organization of waste removal.

To ensure uninterrupted work of life support services the Mayor instructed the coordinating persons in charge to cooperate tightly with “Yerevan Jur”, “Yerevan gas” and “Electric networks of Armenia” and in case of emergency to solve the problems as soon as possible.

