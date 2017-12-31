68% of Yerevanians Give a Positive Assessment to the Changes Appeared in the Capital Last Year

The Armenian representation of “Gallup International Association” organization published the results of the survey “Yerevanians about Yerevan” which has been held for the 6th year running. The survey shows the assessment of the activities carried out in Yerevan in 2017.

The head of the Department of Revenue Accounting and Taxation Armen Harutyunyan was present at the presentation of the survey.

The head of “Gallup International Association” representation in Armenia Aram Navasardyan informed that in accordance with the result of the survey held from 16 to 22 of December 67.9% of the surveyed gave a positive assessment to the changes made during the year.

34.3% of the respondents consider the problem of public transport to be one of the most important problems of Yerevan. The second problem was waste removal-29.1%, the third most important problem is ecology-12.4 %. Among positive changes made by the Municipality last year 20.2% of the population outlined improvement of the parks. 18.7% outlined the construction of playgrounds; 17.6%-yard improvement, 16.5%-green areas increase,15.3%-improvement of the external look of the capital; 15.2%-road construction and 14.5%-installation of benches.

Within the frames of the survey the activity of administrative districts was assessed as well.

This year the activity of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan was also assessed by 5 point scale system. As a result of summarizing the survey the activity of the Mayor was assessed in 4.1 points. According to the head of “Gallup International Association” representation in Armenia Aram Navasardyan, it is a high appreciation.

Summarizing the results of the survey the head of Revenue Accounting and Taxation Armen Harutynyan noted that Yerevan Municipality attaches importance to such surveys which makes it possible to pay more attention to the directions got relatively low rates. The representative of Yerevan Municipality stressed that all the programs will be long-term.

Information and Public Relations Department

of the City Hall of Yerevan