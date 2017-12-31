Compatriotic Unions Face Crisis: Hovhannes Grigoryan: A1+

Part of compatriotic unions in Armenia faces a serious crisis: some of them have been closed, others barely survive.

“The patriotic unions that are able to do some activities on different occasions, to be with the authorities during political events, they are able to survive”, says Hovhannes Grigoryan, chairman of the “Hachn” compatriotic union.

Compatriotic unions have a long history. These are organizations uniting Armenians who have emigrated from Western Armenia, whose purpose is to support each other in a foreign country, to help their compatriots at home and promote education. They have also played an important role in Armenia. Those have set up a number of districts in Yerevan, renaming them by names of their settlements in Western Armenia: Nor Aresh, Malatia, Arabkir and so on.

According to Mr. Grigoryan, the idea of compatriotic unions is no longer relevant. The generations of the survivors of the genocide, the youth, do not want to be the holder of these ideas.

