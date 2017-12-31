Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:47 | December 31 2017
‘Broadwayworld’ About Arthur Elbakyan’s Professionalism and Mastery

Broadwayworld touched upon the successes of our compatriot Arthur Elbakyan living in the US. In particular, the magazine wrote that after the successes in New York and Montreal, winner Arthur Elbakyan presented his play “My Mad Shakespeare” in Los Angeles.

On November 9, at the Alex Theatre, Arthur Elbakyan organized a wonderful and unforgettable celebration of the theatre.

On that day Arthur Elbakyan announced the creation of the “American Theatre of Nations” by the premiere of “My Mad Shakespeare” with an exceptional beautiful and professional presentation. It is a theatre platform that will unite the theatrical culture of different nations living and creating in the United States.

The play can be summarized as follows: bright evidence of the wonderful performance of today’s modern theatre. Beautiful stage design, and undoubtedly a modest presence of the great actor of our time on the stage with restrained performance. Exclusive professionalism, mastery.

The long applause of the audience speaks about the success of Arthur Elbakyan’s performance.

Long life and greater success to the “American Theatre of Nations”.

