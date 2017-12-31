Narine Dilbaryan: ‘Smart, Educated Soldiers Would Bring Much Greater Benefit to Homeland’

This November brought a political success to Armenia, according to YSU Associate Professor, linguist Narine Dilbaryan. That success was the signing of the Armenia-EU Association Agreement. According to Dilbaryan, “We continue to be a member of the EAEU, but the legislative fixation of cooperation with the European Union has begun, which, in my opinion, was a very important fact”.

One of the positive developments in the passing year, according to Dilbaryan, was the fight of youth against limiting the deferment right: they were fighting in order to serve in the army after receiving a complete education. “I am absolutely convinced that every young man should pay his debt to his homeland, serve in the national army. “But I think those young people who have the desire to receive education can give their debt after graduating from university. I am sure, smart, educated soldiers would bring a much greater benefit to the homeland”.

According to Dilbaryan, these two events were, important, positive, and it is very nice that youth attitudes are being heard in the society: “In 2018 we can expect more interesting formulations”.