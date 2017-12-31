Sevan Malakian wants to jump for Armenia at 2024 summer Olympics

On December 7, 2017, Sevan Malakian, the young son of the great director Henri Verneuil (Mayrig), won the Jokey Club in Geneva.

In the saddle on Ultra Chic Saintamour, the French rider won the Credit Suisse Jockey Club Award, an event that welcomes every year the best riders in the world.

In an interview to the French magazine « Nouvelles d’Arménie », Sevan Malakian expressed the wish to « represent Armenia on the international show jumping scene and take it to the 2024 summer Olympic games in Paris »

Sevan began riding at the age of 4 with pony rides and soon became an all-consuming passion for him.

Jean Eckian, Paris

Independent journalist