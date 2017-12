Read count: * Share Print

Dear readers, Aravot staff congratulates you, wishing a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Let this year bring fulfillment to your old and new dreams, manifold adventures full of merriness and laughs, and, most of all, fresh news! Stay refreshed during 2018 with Aravot.am English edition! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

