On 30 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn New Year event organized in Stepanakert by the Fund for Future Generations for children living in the country side.

The Head of the State handed in valuable gifts to the children, congratulated them on the New Year holidays, wishing peace, success, joyful and happy life.

