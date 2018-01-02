‘I wish Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom,’ Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, posted a video on Twitter.
“The Iranian regime tries desperately to sow hate between Iranians and Israelis. They won’t succeed. When this regime finally falls – and one day it will – Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again. I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom,” he wrote.
