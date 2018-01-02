Iran defense minister urges order, law in addressing people’s demands – IRNA

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – Iran’s Defense Minister, reacting to the recent incidents in the country, said that people’s demands could be met under peace, security and order in the framework of the law.

‘The Iranian people over the past four decades have emphasized using legal methods to ask for their legitimate rights, and they will continue to do so,’ Brigadier General Amir Hatam said at a meeting of defense managers and experts on Monday.

General Hatami said that the world arrogance and enemies of Iran are after creating insecurity and instability in the country.

‘We should try to abort all their plots through national solidarity, unity and integrity,’ he said.

The Iranian defense minister went on to call on the Iranian public to try to preserve order, obey the law and strengthen their unity in pursuit of their demands.

‘The best way is maintaining public security and addressing the needs of the people appropriately,’ General Hatami said.