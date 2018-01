Tehran, Dec 2, IRNA – Five cars are to be produced by the Iran-Azerbaijan joint car factory, said Iranian commercial attaché in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The joint car factory of Iran and Azerbaijan is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Mohammad-Ebrahim Naqizadeh said.

The plant will have a capacity of about 10,000 cars per year and is being made 175 km away from Baku.