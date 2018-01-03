Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:15 | January 3 2018
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has fallen by the wayside – is Jose Mourinho to blame for his struggles? – India Times

By Lawrence Ostlere

Henrikh Mkhitaryan stared after the ball, his eyes narrowing as it bounced. Manchester United had been on a breathless counterattack, Marcus Rashford’s legs in fast-twitch mode as he dribbled at two remaining Southampton defenders. He had sprayed a pass left to Mkhitaryan before sprinting to the penalty area, urging for a return which never arrived.
What followed instead was a wild cross, landing 30 yards from its target. Mkhitaryan briefly stood still on the Old Trafford pitch and watched the ball run away towards a tower of supporters groaning and cursing. He seemed to analyse, before jutting his tongue into his cheek a little rebelliously and turning away. We can’t know what Mkhitaryan was thinking at that moment, 20 minutes into Saturday’s goalless draw, but it looked like the face of a man who was thoroughly fed up.

The Armenian has been a peripheral figure this season and looks likely to depart in January only 18 months after he was announced as one of Jose Mourinho’s first statement signings. Which raises a question — how has it come to this?
Mkhitaryan arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016. At 27 he was at the height of his powers, the reigning Bundesliga players’ player of the year switching to the Premier League. At his unveiling Mourinho hailed a versatile goalscorer with the ability to create chances and goals, blessed with athleticism and intelligence — in short, the complete supporting forward.
