Henrikh Mkhitaryan has fallen by the wayside – is Jose Mourinho to blame for his struggles? – India Times

By Lawrence Ostlere

Henrikh Mkhitaryan stared after the ball, his eyes narrowing as it bounced. Manchester United had been on a breathless counterattack, Marcus Rashford’s legs in fast-twitch mode as he dribbled at two remaining Southampton defenders. He had sprayed a pass left to Mkhitaryan before sprinting to the penalty area, urging for a return which never arrived.

What followed instead was a wild cross, landing 30 yards from its target. Mkhitaryan briefly stood still on the Old Trafford pitch and watched the ball run away towards a tower of supporters groaning and cursing. He seemed to analyse, before jutting his tongue into his cheek a little rebelliously and turning away. We can’t know what Mkhitaryan was thinking at that moment, 20 minutes into Saturday’s goalless draw, but it looked like the face of a man who was thoroughly fed up.

The Armenian has been a peripheral figure this season and looks likely to depart in January only 18 months after he was announced as one of Jose Mourinho’s first statement signings. Which raises a question — how has it come to this?