EU’s initiative started to develop dried fruit and herb value chains in Armenia

Making dried fruits or drying herbs, both in domestic and foreign markets, is difficult as it requires particular conditions, which are not always accessible. The production of dried fruits in Armenia, which has high volumes of fruit production, only occupies a small market segment, and imported products dominate the domestic market. The EU’s ENPARD-Armenia programme has discovered the great potential for agricultural development in this area and has started to develop dried fruit and herb value chains in Armenia. Watch the video to find out more.