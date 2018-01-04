Some roads in Armenia difficult to pass

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on January 4 by 00:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

Vardenyats pass, Sotk-Karvachar and Artik-Alagyaz roadways are difficult to pass.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles, except trucks.

Cooperation of the operative headquarters of the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation and operative groups is organized together with local governmental bodies and other operative services to ensure the people’s vital activities on the spot.

There is a heating point on the Upper Lars checkpoint, and a room for mother and baby care is being prepared.

Public awareness events are organized including events through radio broadcasting.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia of the Russian Federation there are 124 vehicles accumulated on the Russian side (65 trucks and 59 cars).