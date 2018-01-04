Iran calls on Telegram to block terrorist channels – IRNA

Following the recent riots in Iran and the government decision to filter Telegram, Minister of Communications and Information Technology called for blocking terrorist channels.

“If Telegram manager does not respect Iranians’ demand, the application will be closed completely,” Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said.

“After the Supreme National Security Council session, decision has been made to temporary filter Telegram to prevent activities of anti-revolution rioters,’ he said.

All pillars of government recognize demonstrations since protests are of value for the Iranian government.

A number of the Iranian cities were the scenes of unrests in recent days. The protests against rising prices and economic situation turned into sporadic violence in some places.