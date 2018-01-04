Armenian float wins ‘Judges Award’ at Rose Parade – Asbarez

PASADENA—The American Armenian Rose Float Association’s entry into this year’s 129th annual Tournament of Roses Parade won the organization’s “Judges Award” for “the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.”

Millions who tuned it to the broadcast of the Rose Parade saw the float, which was called “Armenian Roots,” paid tribute to Armenian women was consistent with the Parade’s overall theme of “Making a Difference.” The organization said that Armenian mothers, daughters, sisters, and grandmothers, are seen as individuals who are the foundation of acts of kindness that enrich the lives of others; who are a source of inspiration, hope, joy, and optimism; and whose unconditional love contributes to the greatness of their communities and nation.

“There is no one like the women in our lives — our moms, our sisters, our wives — that will give of themselves without ask for anything in return,” Noubar Derbedrosian, a board member of the association told the Los Angeles Times.

Derbedrosian added that this is the third award the association has received out of the four float entries the organization has submitted. Last year, the American Armenian Rose Float Association was given the Past President Award for its float titled “Field of Dreams!” in which the entry represented the American-Armenian experience in literature, music and science.

This year, the association selected nine women from the community who “have given back to the community” to be featured as float riders.

They were Hermine Janoyan, who has received numerous awards for public service; Grace Stepanian, a third-year student at Cal State Los Angeles; Telma Ghazarian Altoon, an ultra-marathon competitor; Ramella Markarian, vice president of business development at Adventist Health Glendale; Alina Dorian, the principal of the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School and an adjunct assistant professor at UCLA, as well as Sylvia Minassian, Sirvard Chimayan, Alice Petrossian, and Carmen Azinian Libaridian