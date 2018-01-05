Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 12:30 | January 5 2018
January 5 2018

The New Year in a New Home: Lebanese-Armenian Family Settles in Artsakh

December 25 brought great joy to one of the Lebanese-Armenian families that relocated to Artsakh during the recent years and found new home in liberated Kashatagh.

Together with his 4 children, Vahe Askaryan moved to Artsakh 2 years ago and settled in the Ishkhanadzor village, where 20 re-settlers from Syria and Lebanon currently live. To support the family as they start a new life in Kashatagh, we provided them with a new home by turning some of the war-torn ruins of Ishkhanadzor into a large and safe house.

By building this house for Vahe and his children, we not only supported the resettlement of this family in their ancestral homeland, but also made a step towards ending the housing crisis in Kashatagh – this strategically significant border region suffered immensely from the Artsakh Liberation War of the early 90s and was largely stripped of its infrastructure.

Vahe is the second re-settler from the Middle East to receive a home from the Tufenkian Foundation during 2017. In early June, the family of Haig Khatcho, a Syrian-Armenian doctor who escaped ISIS persecution and resettled in Artsakh a couple of years ago, celebrated housewarming in the same village.

Find out more about our efforts to support resettlement in Kashatagh here.

 

