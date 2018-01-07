Relative calm maintained at Artsakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact on holidays

The relative calm across the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposition forces maintained from December 31 through January 6, Artsakh defense ministry reported, adding the operative situation didn’t change significantly on holidays.

According to the ministry release, the Azerbaijani forces broke the ceasefire around 200 times over the indicated period, firing more than 2,000 fires toward the Armenian positions.

Defense Army vanguard unions continue controlling he operative-tactical situation on the frontline, confidently conducting the combat guard, the release added.