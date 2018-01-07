Read count: * Share Print

US congressman Adam Schiff congratulated Armenian American Rose Float Association on Facebook: “Congratulations to the Armenian American Rose Float Association, whose beautiful float won the Rose Parade Judge’s Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact. This breathtaking work of art was named “Armenian Roots,” and paid tribute to Armenian mothers, daughters, sisters, and grandmothers. Nine women who have given back to the community were selected by the Association to be featured as float riders: Hermine Janoyan, Grace Stepanian, Telma Ghazarian Altoon, Ramella Markarian, Alina Dorian, Sylvia Minassian, Sirvard Chimayan, Alice Petrossian, and Carmen Azinian Libaridi. If you haven’t already, check it out!”

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.