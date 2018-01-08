Turkey to install electronic systems on border with Armenia

The Minister of Interior of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu, has spoken about the process of the construction of the wall being built on the border with Iran, as well as the security measures to be implemented on the borders of Armenia and Georgia. According to Turkish “Borsagundem” media, Soylu has stated that at the moment almost the half of the 144 km. the wall is built.

The Minister has emphasized that the mentioned wall will prevent illegal border crossings, as well as the entry of terrorists into their country. Addressing to the security measures to be undertaken on Armenian-Turkish and Turkish-Georgian borders, he has informed that Turkey is going to install electronic systems there. “I think during 1 or 2 months we will undertake suchlike measures in Ardahan. At the moment, we do not build a wall there, we will solely install new electronic systems there.”

Let us remind you that Turkey had started testing the cameras installed in Kars region, on Armenian-Turkish border earlier.

Source: Ermenihaber.am