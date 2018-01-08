US continues to help Armenian military

The United States continues to help the Armenian military improve its readiness for peacekeeping operations around the world, and over the years we have provided hundreds of soldiers educational opportunities through exchange programs. The Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in firefighting gear to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in 2017 and conducted a 2-week engagement event which partnered Kansas National Guardsmen with British soldiers and Armenian firefighters from MES across northern Armenia. Over the years the Embassy’s ODC has completed 22 humanitarian projects, at a value of over $5 million, including renovating hospitals, schools, orphanages, and fire stations. We have been partners for 25 years, and look forward to working together in 2018 and beyond.