Turkish academic claims Prophet Noah used cell phone to call his son before flood – Hurriyet

A Turkish academic claimed on Jan. 6 that the Prophet Noah called his son via cell phone shortly before the famous flood, the story of which is recounted in both the Quran and the Old Testament. Hurriyet reports.

Speaking on state-run channel TRT 1 on Jan. 6, Yavuz Örnek, a lecturer at the Marine Sciences Faculty of Istanbul University, said Noah communicated with his son via cell phone as they were a long way from each other.

“There were huge 300 to 400-meter high waves and his [the Prophet Noah’s] son was many kilometers away. The Quran says Noah spoke with his son. But how did they manage to communicate? Was it a miracle? It could be. But we believe he communicated with his son via cell phone,” Örnek said.

He also claimed that Noah himself built the ship made of steel plates and this ship used nuclear energy.

“I am a scientist, I speak for science” Örnek added.