Turkey’s economy the most vulnerable among developing countries: Institute of International Finance

The Institute of International Finance has built the map of comparison of the vulnerable fields of the developing countries. As informed by Turkish “Gerçek Gündem” newspaper’s website, Turkey has stood out on that map as one of the economically most vulnerable countries. The results on the economy have been accumulated via 20 standards. In case of Turkey particularly critical indicators have been recorded as regards the dependence upon external funding, current account deficit, mere foreign direct investment and GDP correlation, foreign currency reserve, and short-term financial liability ratio.

Overall, 8 economic standards are vulnerable in this country. On the map of IIF, the most vulnerable fields of the developing countries have been marked by dark red, which considered as a signal sign, and the safest fields by light green.

Among the countries having extremely vulnerable economy apart from Turkey are also Ukraine and Argentina, which have 8 and 7 respective dark red circles on the map. From this perspective, the safest countries are South Korea and Poland, where only 1 from above mentioned 20 economic standards has been regarded vulnerable.

Source: Ermenihaber.am