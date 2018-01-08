Armenia’s Ambassador against Armenia: ‘A1+’

On January 11th the European Court of Human Rights will publish the regular decision against the Republic of Armenia. The applicant is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Denmark, Alexander Arzumanyan, who lodged an appeal years ago, before the appointment. He was appointed as an Ambassador in 2017. As a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and the leader of “Civil Disobedience” movement, Alexander Arzumanyan appeals the circumstance of his detention on the case of the well-known “money laundering”.

Alexander Arzumanyan was imprisoned in May, 2007 and was kept in detention under the suspicion of the legalization of illegal incomes. The Court has put the danger of the crime, the repetition of the crime and hiding from the police as a ground for the decision.