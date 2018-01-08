Prime Minister’s fantastic street attracts Gyumri residents living abroad

Rustaveli street located near “Kumayri” reserve in Gyumri, which has become one of the most luxurious and attractive places after renovation, has underlined the peculiarities of Gyumri, highlighting the historic centre with colours of Europe, has started to attract Gyumri residents living abroad.

Samvel Balasanyan informed about this during his reporting press conference, answering the question of Aravot.am, whether besides the families of Karen Karapetyan and “Tashir Group’s” owner Samvel Karapetyan, there are other major investors who want to purchase historic buildings in the “Kumayri” reserve, build service facilities and promote the development of the tourism industry planned by the Prime Minister:

“We had many investors, but I want you to ask about this to the fund (“Kumayri Revival Investment Fund”), I do not want to answer for them. Indeed, the investors very many, and in particular Gyumri residents have become much interested”, said Samvel Balasanyan. In response to a clarifying question, whether Gyumri residents currently living in Gyumri, or those living abroad, Mr Balasanyan said: “The locals are not less interested but mostly the ones living abroad”.

We addressed this question to Syuzanna Azoyan, Director of Development of “Kumayri Revival Investment Fund”. During the opening ceremony of Christmas Bazaar at Rustaveli street she said that many investors are much interested in this street, who willingly visit Gyumri themselves. And to answer the questions whether who the investors are, our interlocutor said that among them are Gyumri residents living abroad for a long while.

Nune AREVSHATYAN