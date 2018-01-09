EU launches Startup Academy in Armenia

A new, high-quality programme will offer Armenian startups access to a pool of high-profile mentors to help them achieve success. The Armenia Startup Academy (ASA), which was official launched in Yerevan in December, is supported by the EU4Business SMEDA project (Support to SME Development in Armenia), with the aim of boosting the startup ecosystem and taking Armenian startups to the next level.

With the help of a team of advanced mentors, advisers, instructors and entrepreneurial assistants, the startup academy offers programmes to guide tech companies and startup teams through the process of customer development.

The EU4Business SMEDA project supports the improvement of the business and investment climate for SMEs in Armenia. It aims to strengthen the private sector, support SME coordination mechanisms, and foster links between research institutions and the private sector, as well as providing access to finance for SMEs.