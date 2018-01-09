Moldova: New loan under EU4Business to meet growing demand for finance from local businesses

As part of the EU4Business initiative, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing an additional €20 million loan to one of Moldova’s banks to meet growing demand for finance from local businesses who are investing in improving the quality of their products and services.

Moldovan companies are raising standards following the establishment in 2016 of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) with the European Union, which offers them access to the highly competitive EU single market.

The new financing comes under the EU4Business-EBRD credit line. The EU and the EBRD are collaborating in this facility to expand access to finance for businesses willing to take advantage of opportunities created by the DCFTA.

Under the EU4Business initiative, the EU is supporting the new credit line with investment incentives for eligible companies and is also funding free technical advice offered by local and international experts.