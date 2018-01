Read count: * Share Print

If you have left Armenia before November 28, 1995, and have not received citizenship of another state, the law will no longer oblige you to be considered an Armenian citizen automatically. Mnatsakan BIKHCHANYAN Armenian Police Passport and Visa Department Head

