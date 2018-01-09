Training opportunity for owners and managers of furniture companies in Ukraine

Owners and managers of Ukrainian furniture companies interested in exporting their products are invited to apply to participate in a ‘Furniture Business Management School’. The training programme, which will take place between February and June 2018 in the city of Rivne, is supported by the EU4Business initiative and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Five three-day modules will be organised by the Business Support Centre in Rivne. The programme will focus on the development of marketing systems, sales, service, finance, human resources, operational excellence and building business processes.

The training will provide an opportunity to learn modern approaches on furniture business management, understand the typical mistakes made by the owners of furniture companies and obtain the necessary knowledge for preparing a furniture company development plan.

The deadline for registration is 19 January.

Click here to find out about the training programme and the tutors.

The Rivne Business Support Centre is part of the EU-funded Network of Business Support Centres, which aims to improve the competitiveness and bankability of Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises through the provision of business advice and capacity building.