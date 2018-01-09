Why Defence Ministry delays providing information on victims or injured servicemen: political analyst explains

According to political analyst Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, the work of the Armenian Defence Ministry and the Defence Army of Artsakh is quite transparent in terms of providing information on victims or injured servicemen in the armed forces.

“We inform the public about any victim we happen to have on the posts. Often the information is being conveyed a bit late, which is conditioned by several circumstances. If there is still a danger and some actions take place in the frontline, no such information is provided, until the danger is neutralized and the servicemen carrying out a specific combat mission are in perfect security, because at that time the opponent can use the victim’s information to make assumptions. I think that in such situations no one should demand that news be spread immediately, for the society gains or loses nothing if the information is delivered a few hours or a day later. The important thing is that the information is being provided”, said the political analyst.

Arpine SIMONYAN