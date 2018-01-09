Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 9, on 10-13 no precipitation is predicted. On January 14 in most regions precipitation is predicted, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

In the daytime of January 10 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh the air temperature will go down by 4-5 degrees. At night of January 14 everywhere it will go up by 3-4 degrees, in the daytime of 14 it will go down by 2-3 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 9, on 10-13 no precipitation is predicted, on 14 precipitation is predicted.