Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:20 | January 9 2018
21:20 | January 9 2018

Air temperature to go up

Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 9, on 10-13 no precipitation is predicted. On January 14 in most regions precipitation is predicted, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

In the daytime of January 10 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh the air temperature will go down by 4-5 degrees. At night of January 14 everywhere it will go up by 3-4 degrees, in the daytime of 14 it will go down by 2-3 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 9, on 10-13 no precipitation is predicted, on 14 precipitation is predicted.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Other

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook