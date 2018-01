Read count: * Share Print

On October, 2017, Azerbaijan’s state oil company – SOCAR, has supplied gas to Georgia’s Marneuli region. In this mainly Azerbaijani-resided territory Armenian villages also exist. The residents of those villages informed us that SOCAR leadership has banned from supplying gas to Armenian residents of Georgia, who hare Armenian citizens. 2018 onwards, Georgia almost entirely consumes Azerbaijani gas. Voskan SARGSYAN

