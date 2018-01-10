‘ASİMDER’ anti-Armenian leader announces return of ‘new ASALA’

Goksel Gyulbey, President of the Turkish “Fight against Armenian groundless allegations” alliance (ASIMDER), known for his activities against the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and anti-Armenian sentiments has made a new statement.

Turkish “Sondakika” news website reports that Gyulbey stated that “Armenian Secret Army of Armenia”, ASALA, whose activity termination was announced in 1984, has again started operating in the Javakhk region of Georgia under the name “Virk-country”.

According to Gyulbey, “Virk-country” union is a terrorist organization which uses Armenians in Armenia and other countries to implement the Russian policy in the region. ASİMDER’s leader claims that the Russian military base in Akhalkalaki left leaving portable weapons to “Virk-country” members. He noted that Vahagn Chakhalyan, former head of the organization, was arrested in 2008 on charges of establishing a separatist organization and engaging in arms sales.

Touching upon the modern history of Javakhk, Gyulbey said that the problem of Javakhk emerged parallel to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. But since Armenians could not solve the Karabakh issue, they suspended some of their claims regarding Javakhk not to lose the only corridor connecting them to the world through Georgia.

The anti-Armenian activist claimed that 600,000 Azerbaijani Turks live in Georgia, the lives of those living in nearby villages and towns of Javakhk are endangered, as the views of the “Virk-country” and ASALA are the same.

Ermenihaber.am