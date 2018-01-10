Call for National Assembly to adopt document on massacres organized by Azerbaijan: ‘A1+’

January 13 will mark the 28th anniversary of Baku massacre.

Former Ombudsman of Armenia, “Against Violation of Law” NGO Chairman Larisa Alaverdyan notes that so far neither historians nor lawyers have studied all existing documents on the massacres committed by Azerbaijan.

“We do only trivial work, and the lie-based policy of Azerbaijan makes use of it”, she says. Though many doors have now been open for civil society in the international arena, they also do nothing on this issue.

Baku, Sumgait massacres were left out of the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict while these are the logical continuation of each other and are genocide: “Genocide is still in process and will be until Armenia and its allies do not recognize that Azerbaijan is committing genocide”.

“When we speak, we say that Turks kill Armenians, but that is a crime against humanity. That is our commitments belong not only to our nation, but to the entire world”, says the former Ombudsman, and suggests that both the Genocide and the Artsakh issue should be brought to a global level where our struggle is consistent with the problems of progressive humanity.