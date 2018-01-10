Video reveals how EU-funded programme helps unlock potential of Armenian cheese-makers

The European Neighbourhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD) in Armenia has presented a short video about the potential for the production of high quality cheese in the country.

The video illustrates how the programme has supported cheese production facilities in six Armenian communities. It has also helped equip producers with modern packaging, production equipment and laboratories, and organised consulting and training for staff.

According to the testimonials from local cheese-makers featured in the ENPARD video, the establishment of high-level production facilities in these communities has solved a number of social and economic issues. It has also helped local dairy farmers, who traditionally only produced milk, to focus their operations also on cheese processing. “They [now] produce, store and process right on the spot,” the video says.

According to the ENPARD video, one of the long-term goals of the EU in Armenia is to establish the production of high quality food for local communities and to create opportunities for producers to enter foreign markets.

The ENPARD programme was launched in Armenia in January 2015 and will last for three years. It is designed to support agricultural institutions, encourage the development of farmers’ associations and improve access to more affordable food in the European Neighbourhood countries.