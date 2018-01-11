EU expert mission to support development of school accreditation in Azerbaijan

On 16-18 January, two EU experts will visit the Azerbaijani capital Baku to help the country’s Education Ministry develop its external quality assurance system in general education.

The mission is being organised by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

The participants representing the external reviewers for schools in Azerbaijan will be able to work in small groups to complete checklists required under the EU school accreditation system. They will also discuss draft legislation on school accreditation rules, as well as the country’s regulations and quality standards, and indicators in order to define weak and strong points.

The TAIEX-commissioned experts will share best EU practice on school accreditation and provide assistance on developing accreditation standards and rules for schools in Azerbaijan.

TAIEX is a demand-driven tool that supports partner countries with the adaptation of national laws, regulations and quality standards to match those of EU Member States in the framework of Cooperation or Association Agreements signed with the EU. In the Eastern Neighbourhood, TAIEX works with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.