Turkish ‘Besiktas’ demands Aras Ozbiliz to find new club

Turkish “Besiktas” football club midfielder and the footballer of Armenian national team, Aras Ozbiliz has been warned by the leadership of the Turkish club, that he should find a new club for him, informs “Futbol Arena” website. Armenian footballer and “Besiktas” goalkeeper Denys Boyko have not been included in Antalya trainings. The leadership of the club has also required from them to hold their trainings separate from the team.

FIFPro (International Association of Footballers) lawyers have warned the leadership of “Besiktas” that it is an illegal decision and have demanded to end that injustice as soon as possible.

Aras Ozbiliz has signed a 4.5-year contract with Turkish club in January, 2016. Afterwards, the footballer has been moved to Spanish “Rayo Vallecano”, however, half year later he has returned to “Besiktas” again.

Source: Ermenihaber.am