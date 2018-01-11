Donetsk military officers kill local Armenians in Krasnodar

On December 31, in one of cafes of Krasnodar region, Russia, 3 people were killed. “Overall, the case would not be that interesting, if a circumstance was not in place. It came out that the gunshots had been started by the former military officers of Donetsk People’s Republic – Alexander Stavichus and Alexey Mirinov, who had earlier fought against Ukraine in Donbas. And the killed people were local Armenians. They had brought the guns through which they shot from Donbas. This type of anti-fascists…”, writes blogger Denis Kazanski on his Facebook page.