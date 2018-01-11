Issues with Russia for exporting Armenian goods already in place: political scientist

“The fact that parallel to the integration processes to the EAEU, Armenia tries to develop partnership with the European Union is applaudable. It is another issue how much Armenian side will be able to pick economic benefits from the agreement”, addressing to the Enhanced and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed between the Republic of Armenia and the EU, says “Noravank” educational-scientific foundation analyst, political scientist, Karen Veranyan.

“Certain political concerns are in place on whether the agreement will not become a hindrance for EAEU integration processes from the perspective of combination. In this question reservations are in place: we already see that there are issues connected with the export of Armenian goods particularly as regards Russia. I think this is a political question”, he mentions.

As stated by Karen Veranyan, whether such issue is Russia’s official approach or a consequence of certain evolvements in that country is another issue: “We speak of the manifestations of external signals within the Russian Federation. It is not excluded that in all this Turkish and Azerbaijani traces are present. It is known that some Russian circles have close ties with Azerbaijan.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN