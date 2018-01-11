Air temperature to go up

In the Republic

In the evening of January 11, at night of 12, in the daytime of 14, on 15-16 in most regions precipitation is predicted, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s. In the daytime of January 12, on 13, at night of 14 no precipitation is predicted.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

At night of January 14 the air temperature will go up by 3-4 degrees, in the daytime of 14-15 it will go down by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the evening of January 11, at night of 12, in the daytime of 14, on 15-16 precipitation is predicted. At night of 15-16 light snow is predicted. In the daytime of 12, on 13, at night of 14 no precipitation is predicted.