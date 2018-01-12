Artsakh GDP growth to make 15 percent, 6 percent due to mining industry: Artsakh Finance Minister

Growth of Gross Domestic Product in Artsakh will make 15 percent in 2017, 6 percent of which will be due to mining industry. The Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan stated this at a press conference.

“The remaining 9 percent will be provided by the following sectors of the economy: 2 percent from manufacturing and energy, 1.5 percent will be provided from the construction sector, 1.2 percent from agriculture, and the financial sector will provide 3.8 percent”, Grigory Martirosyan clarified.

Presenting the performance indicators of the state budget for 2017, the Minister said that the tax income execution program has over-fulfilled by 6.1 percent, which is an unprecedented index for the past ten years: “The over-fulfillment sum totals to 2.2 billion, and only about 50 percent were provided with extra taxes given by “Base Metals” company, and the rest was provided by other taxpayers, which is conditioned by their economic activity”.

The Minister also noted that the state budget expenditures in 2017 amounted to 92 billion dram, which is 97 percent of the planned amount, saving 3 percent as a result.

David ABAGHYAN