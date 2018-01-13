Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:10 | January 13 2018
13:10 | January 13 2018

OSCE media freedom representative Désir condemns jailing of investigative journalist Afghan Mukhtarli in Azerbaijan

OSCE media freedom representative Désir condemns jailing of investigative journalist Afghan Mukhtarli in Azerbaijan

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today condemned the sentencing of journalist Afghan Mukhtarli to six years in prison by the Balakan District Court in Azerbaijan.

“The sentence, based on spurious charges against the investigative journalist, is a clear attack on free media. Silencing independent journalists can never be accepted. I hope that this verdict will be overturned on appeal,” said Désir, who previously called on the authorities to drop all charges against Mukhtarli and respect his right to freedom of expression.

Mukhtarli was convicted of “smuggling”, “illegal crossing of the border” and “resistance to an official representative”.

Mukhtarli was reportedly abducted in Tbilisi in May 2017. Désir recalled that the investigation by Georgian authorities has still not been completed.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: World

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook