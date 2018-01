Read count: * Share Print

Armenia’s Ambassador to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Tigran Mkrtchyan informs on his twitter page that Estonia has verified the Enhanced and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU. Thus, Estonia became the 1st EU Member State which verified the Agreement.

