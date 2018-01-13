Armenia’s climate might become tropical: ‘A1+’

It was snowing in Sahara desert days ago, and it is “spring” in Yerevan today. It is not the first time that the meteorological center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has forecast that the temperature will be higher than the normal or weather anomalies will take place.

Environmentalist, “For the Sake of Stable Human Development” association president Karine Danielyan does not consider this unexpected. “Global climate change is taking place. This is not surprising to the scientists, inasmuch as the warning by the scientists was in place already dozens of years ago, constituting that if the humanity continues to treat the nature this way, then the environment will change so that human beings will not be able to live on this planet”, mentions Karine Danielyan.

The operations of the fight against climate change are built on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Pursuant to the UN data, throughout past 50 years the number of disasters has increased triple. Climate changes are especially noticeable in case of countries having dry and hot climate engaged in agriculture. In Armenia the changes are inevitable as well. “Changes are possible, for example, according to the national report of the Convention on Climate Change, the risks of both desertification and water resource reduction should increase, but other forecasts also are in place, i.e. that the climate can become tropical and the nature can change positively. Principally, the system is so destabilitized, that it seems to me it is impossible to seriously predict anything”, explains the environmentalist.

Source: “A1+”