Air temperature to go down

In the Republic

In the daytime of January 12 and 13, at night of 14, on 17 no precipitation is predicted. At night of January 13 in separate places, in the daytime of 14, on 15-16 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted, in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

In the daytime of January 14-15 the air temperature will go down by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of January 12 and 13, at night of 14, on 17 no precipitation is predicted. At night of January 13 precipitation is possible, in the daytime of 14, on 15-16 from time to time precipitation is predicted, at night of 15-16 light snow is predicted.